New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Modi government to find a solution to the blockade of roads due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping around three border points of Delhi since last November, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

A division bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy while dictating the order remarked that,

"It is stated that the petitioner has some problem. The solution lies in the hands of the Union of India & State. If the protests are on, the traffic should not be stopped in any manner, so that to & fro for people is not disturbed."

In the hearing today, Justice SK Kaul, the presiding judge of the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “Why can’t you find the solution? They have a right to protest but inflow & outflow can’t be interrupted.”

On July 19, 2021, the Top Court had directed the State of Uttar Pradesh and State of Haryana to file their response as to how blockade will be removed. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had said that the authorities are trying to convince farmers about the illegality of blocking roads as part of their ongoing protest .

In an affidavit filed in connection with a public interest litigation filed in the court by a resident of Noida seeking removal of road-blocks created by protesters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has said that efforts were underway to “make farmers understand” the “grossly illegal act of blocking roads”.

“Most of the protesters are aged and old farmers,” the affidavit has said. “Diversions have been created to allow for smooth movement of traffic between Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi via the Maharajpur and Hindon roads as NH 24 was still blocked.”