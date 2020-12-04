New Delhi: Tikri and Jharoda borders have been closed for traffic movement in view of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Friday. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Latest Advisory | Check List of Routes to Avoid

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders will be closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The only open borders in Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Delhi Traffic Police further advised commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands from time to time.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5.

On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price.

“It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress,” Tikait said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

“The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday,” the minister said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)