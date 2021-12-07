Farmers Protest Latest News Today: The year-long protest by the farmers will come to an end soon as the Central government has accepted almost all their demands including a legal guarantee for MSP, a report by NDTV claimed. As per the report, the Centre has given the protesting farmers a written assurance that their demands – which include a legal guarantee for MSP – will be met.Also Read - Tracking Purvanchal's Poll Pulse: After Expressways, PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Fertiliser Plant in Gorakhpur

In the letter to farmer unions, the Centre said it would form a committee on MSP and that all cases, including those to do with stubble burning, will be dropped. However, the farmers are discussing the proposal of the Centre, the report claimed.

On Monday, a five-member committee formed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said that it has not received any communication from the Centre government so far and hence, the future course of action as regards the farmers' movement will be decided at a meeting of the morcha on Tuesday.

The SKM said there is a need to intensify the movement for a legal guarantee on the MSP, the withdrawal of “fake cases” against farmers and the rehabilitation of the families of the farmers who died during the agitation.

An umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, the SKM had formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to a senior farmer leader over the phone last week.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

The SKM pointed out that several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have said after the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three laws, the farm movement will not have any influence on the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections.