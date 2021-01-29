

















Load More

New Delhi: Despite Ghaziabad administration’s orders to vacate the protest site, hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers’ agitations in the state, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying. Also Read - Contempt Case: Kunal Kamra Says SC Judges Powerful, But 'Have no Protection From Jokes'

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government’s orders, protesting farmers said they will file a petition in the Supreme Court. The farmers said that even the Supreme Court has approved their peaceful protest, hence, this order is illegal. Also Read - Farmers to Move SC Against Ghaziabad Administration, Section 144 Imposed at Ghazipur Border | 10 Points

Post-midnight, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani visited the protest site even as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed since Thursday. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

#WATCH| BKU leader Rakesh Tikait breaks down while speaking to media; said, "We will not go anywhere till action is taken against those who lathi-charged farmers."(28.01) pic.twitter.com/welii1I5QY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Flanked by supporters at 1 am, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait remained at the centre stage of the protest site — the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which has been barricaded from both sides, prohibiting regular traffic movement. Around 500 protestors stayed put at UP Gate with more pouring in from western Uttar Pradesh in the night on the call of the BKU, an influential farmers’ union in North India

Meanwhile, the situation at the Ghazipur border eased out after midnight as the security forces were withdrawn from the area. However, the reason behind the withdrawal of security forces is still not known but the security personnel said that they have been asked to go back as they were on duty since morning.

Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.