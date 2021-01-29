Live Updates

    Farmers Protest LIVE: UP Govt had said from the beginning that we’ll find solution by talking to farmers. Everything so far has been done in accordance with it. Tightening of security yesterday or today was done to see that no rowdy element enters into protest to disturb atmosphere: ADG (Law & Order)
    Farmers Protest LIVE: Some people expressed baseless doubts & spread it among others. We’ve been saying from beginning that we’ll seek a solution only through talks. There’s peace in UP even today. Our officers are making rounds & talking to farmers. There’S no lack of communication: ADG (Law & Order)

    Farmers Protest LIVE: We’ll take next steps only after taking everyone into confidence. Forces deployed to maintain peace there (Ghazipur border) & talks are going on with farmers. Some farmers have withdrawn their protest. Police won’t do anything illegal, we’re doing everything via talks: ADG (L&O)

    Farmers Protest LIVE: There must be some pressure on admn but farmers don’t want to vacate the spot. Issue must be raised in Parliament. If Govt goes on backfoot, it won’t show they’re weak, it’ll take forward their leadership. PM must speak on this. He needs to gain their trust: Jayant Chaudhary, RLD
    Farmers Protest LIVE: A huge crowd of people gathered at Ghazipur border where the farmers’ protest against the three Farm Laws is going on. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has arrived at the site to meet BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers.
    Farmers Protest LIVE: We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, at Ghazipur border

    Farmers Protest LIVE: Several Khalistani Twitter accounts are on the radar of Delhi Police. Such accounts are being identified and a dump of their content is being taken. Several inciteful tweets were posted by these accounts. More details are being found out: Delhi Police sources

    Farmers Protest LIVE: Delhi Police arrested an accused who snatched wireless set from Constable Sonu on 26th January during farmers’ protest in Nangloi. The set has been recovered from accused. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi

Despite Ghaziabad administration's orders to vacate the protest site, hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers' agitations in the state, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government's orders, protesting farmers said they will file a petition in the Supreme Court. The farmers said that even the Supreme Court has approved their peaceful protest, hence, this order is illegal.

Post-midnight, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani visited the protest site even as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed since Thursday.

Flanked by supporters at 1 am, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait remained at the centre stage of the protest site — the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which has been barricaded from both sides, prohibiting regular traffic movement. Around 500 protestors stayed put at UP Gate with more pouring in from western Uttar Pradesh in the night on the call of the BKU, an influential farmers’ union in North India

Meanwhile, the situation at the Ghazipur border eased out after midnight as the security forces were withdrawn from the area. However, the reason behind the withdrawal of security forces is still not known but the security personnel said that they have been asked to go back as they were on duty since morning.

Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.