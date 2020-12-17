New Delhi: As farmers’ protest over agriculture laws around Delhi entered the fourth week, traffic movement has been disrupted on key routes people take to commence between Noida/Ghaziabad and the national capital. Farmers are currently camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points, leading to closure of several routes in Delhi. Also Read - 2 Kisans Dead in 2 Days, Farmers Say Will Make a Full List of Deaths During Protest | Latest Updates

According to the city police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, they said. Also Read - Sikh Priest Sant Baba Ram Singh's Last Rites to be Performed Today in Karnal

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, the police said. Also Read - Baba Ram Singh Suicide: Sukhbir Badal Says Don't Let Situation Deteriorate

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the police said.

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, they added.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With agency inputs)