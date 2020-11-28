New Delhi: As police kept the Singhu and the Tikri borders closed for vehicles on Saturday in view of thousands of farmers marching towards Delhi, traffic movement was affected on busy roads in the national capital. Also Read - Farmers Offered Langar by Good at Protest Site in Delhi's Nirankari Ground

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted saying traffic movement was not allowed from Azadpur and Outer Ring Road towards the Singhu border.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu border," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

“We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said.

Saturday being a holiday for most office goers, the traffic situation in other parts is better than Friday, she said.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had curtailed movement at several places, including Dhansa, Jharoda Kalan, Tikri, Gurugram, Singhu and Chilla, to prevent protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

Sections of Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44 were also closed.

The restrictions led to chaos and confusion among commuters who were stuck for hours.

Some of the chaos eased out later in the day after police allowed the farmers to enter the national capital.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have called a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march through several routes — Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

They have been demanding that the central government repeal the new farm laws, which, they say, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

(With inputs from PTI)