New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the government that farmers would reinvigorate their protest at the Delhi border if their demands are not met till November 26. “The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the protest site with solid fortifications,” Tikait tweeted.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely To Get Rs 4000 in 10th installment, Must Submit Documents Today

केंद्र सरकार को 26 नवंबर तक का समय है, उसके बाद 27 नवंबर से किसान गांवों से ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली के चारों तरफ आंदोलन स्थलों पर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेगा और पक्की किलेबंदी के साथ आंदोलन और आन्दोलन स्थल पर तंबूओं को मजबूत करेगा।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 1, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, the farmer leader had threatened to turn ‘government offices across the country into Galla Mandi, if there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders’. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait had said that if the administration pulls down farmers’ tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrates’ offices. “

We have come to know that the administration is trying to pull down the tents here with the help of JCB. If they do that, the farmers will set up their tents at Police stations, DM offices”, said the BKU leader.

Notably, Tikait has been leading a consortium of farmers’ groups and unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for the last 11 months demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws passed by the Centre in 2020.

Tikait’s warning to the Centre comes days after Delhi Police started removing barricades and cemented blocks put up at the Gazipur and Tikri borders, allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana. The stretch was closed for over 11 months ever since the farmers’ begin their agitation. For the unversed, the barricades were placed in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers’ protest.