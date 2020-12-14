New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh locked horns on Twitter on Monday over the farm laws issue, with the AAP supremo questioning why the BJP leaders never accuse Singh of ‘double standards’ the way they accuse all other leaders. Also Read - Anna Hazare Writes to Union Agriculture Minister, Warns Of Hunger Strike If Farmers Demands Are Not Met

The spat on the micro-blogging site between the two leaders began after Punjab CM Singh slammed Kejriwal saying he would "even sell your soul if it serves your political purposes. If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics then you are totally mistaken." CM Singh also stated that he cannot be cowed down by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) or any other cases.

Responding to this, CM Kejriwal said that the controversial farm bills are CM Singh’s “gift” to the nation and also questioned why the BJP does not accuse him of ‘double standards’.

Hitting back, the chief minister of Punjab clarified that the farm laws were not discussed in any meeting and accused his Delhi counterpart of repeatedly lying on the matter. He wrote, “These farm laws were NOT discussed at any meeting & your repeated lies will not change that Mr @ArvindKejriwal. And naturally BJP can’t accuse me of double standards as I don’t have any nexus with them like you have. They after all have to cover up their collusion with you!”

Continuing the online argument further, CM Kejriwal accused CM Singh of not stopping these farm laws despite having the power to do so. He wrote, “It’s a part of record that your committee drafted these laws. You had the power to stop these laws, tell the people of this country that such laws were being contemplated by the Centre.”

“Why did you go along with the Centre?” questioned CM Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Singh also mocked Delhi CM Kejriwal for keeping a day-long fast in response to a call given by the farmers protesting against three new farm laws and also termed the leader’s fasting as ‘theatrics’.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal who joined AAP leaders, ministers, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing the day-long fast said that new farm laws will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists, as he termed the legislations “anti-farmer and anti-common man”.

“I appeal to parties to stop playing dirty politics over farmers’ issue. These laws are anti-farmer and anti-aam aadmi and are aimed to benefit a few capitalists. These laws will lead to immense inflation through hoarding. These legislations gives license to inflate,” Kejriwal said.

Today, n Day 19 of the protest at Delhi’s border points , farmer leaders held a day-long hunger strike as their colleagues demonstrated in different parts of the country to push for a rollback of the new farm laws.