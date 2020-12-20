New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the central government’s new agricultural laws have alleged that their Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked on Sunday after they held a live broadcast. The allegations have fuelled the debate about online censorship as well as farmers’ rights to protest. Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Observe Day-long Relay Hunger Strike on Monday: Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Intensifying their agitation, farmers on Sunday announced that they will observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest here and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had said that the farmers agitation should be allowed to continue “without impediment” and this court will not “interfere” with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right. It had also put a sole caveat that there should not be any breach of peace either by farmers or police.