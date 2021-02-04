New Delhi: Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday slammed the government at the Centre over the treatment meted out to the farmers protesting against the farm laws at various borders of Delhi. She also said that the police stopped opposition leaders from crossing barricades and meeting farmers protesting at Ghazipur border. Also Read - Indore Woman Spots Missing Husband Among Homeless & Elderly Men 'Dumped' Outside City

Taking to Twitter, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader wrote, “Saw first hand the conditions created at Ghazipur border. Shocked to see the treatment being meted out to the annadaata. Farmers are barricaded behind fortress like concrete barriers & barbed wire fencing. Even ambulances & fire brigades cannot enter the protest site.” Also Read - 23 Years After Stealing Fans From Shop, Indore Man Gets One-Year Jail and Rs 1,000 Fine

Also Read - LIC IPO Date 2021: Govt Likely to Reserve 10% of LIC IPO for Policyholders