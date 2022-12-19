Kisan Garjana Rally: Farmers Converge At Delhi’s Ramleela Ground; MSP Guarantee Top Demand

Farmers are calling this the "Kisan Garjana Rally" which will see over 1 lakh people participating in it from all across the country.

Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) are staging a protest- Kisan Garjana Rally- at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Farmers’ Protest In Delhi: Farmers have gathered in large numbers in Delhi’s Ramleela ground to push their demand for minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Farmers are calling this the “Kisan Garjana Rally” which will see over 1 lakh people participating in it from all across the country. The rally is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“The farmers will reach Ramlila Maidan as a part of the ‘Jan Jagran’ programme, which kick-started four months ago,” an official release from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) read.

4 Key Demands Raised By Farmers

Remunerative price should be implemented on the basis of cost and it should be ensured. GST should be abolished on all types of agricultural inputs. There should be a substantial increase in the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’. Permission for Genetically Modified (GM) crops should be withdrawn

‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ is a Central Sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India that give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.