Hyderabad: With thousands of farmers across nation continuing their protest against the Centre's new agri laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said they were for the welfare of farmers while calling their agitation apolitical.

"The new farm laws are meant for the welfare of farmers. After a long time the farmer is going to come out of a locked system. Whoever wants to oppose it politically, let them do it. I have never said the farmers protest is political and would never say (that it is political)," he said while speaking to mediapersons.

Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Replying to a query, Shah also criticised AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his reported remarks on what action the NDA government had taken over charges that Pakistanis, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were illegally staying in Hyderabad.

Shah demanded Owaisi to give in writing on removing those staying illegally to initiate government’s action against them.

“When I take action they (Owaisi and other parties) create ruckus in the Parliament. Have you not seen?” he asked.

#WATCH When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis & Rohingyas have to be evicted… who takes their side in Parliament?: Home minister Amit Shah on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here,what is HM doing?' pic.twitter.com/i4Lppa7J72 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

“Let them once give me in writing to expel Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.. then I will initiate action. It should not just be a speech limited to elections. When there is discussion over the matter in the Parliament, who takes their side? the people of the country know it,” Shah added.

During the poll campaign for December 1 city civic body polls, both AIMIM and BJP had engaged in heated exchange of statements over alleged presence of illegal migrants in the Old City here.

(With inputs from PTI)