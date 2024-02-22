Government Approves Hike In Sugarcane FRP Amid Farmers’ Protest | Details Here

The union cabinet has approved a hike in fair remunerative price for sugarcane to Rs 340/quintal. Notably, the decision has come amid the massive farmers' protest over legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSO).

New Delhi: Amid the farmers’ protest, which is escalating every day over the demands for the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSO), the Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the increase in fair remunerative price for sugarcane to Rs 340/quintal.

