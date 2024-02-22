Top Recommended Stories

Government Approves Hike In Sugarcane FRP Amid Farmers’ Protest | Details Here

The union cabinet has approved a hike in fair remunerative price for sugarcane to Rs 340/quintal. Notably, the decision has come amid the massive farmers' protest over legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSO).

Published: February 22, 2024 8:07 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

sugarcane price hike
Government Approves Hike In Sugarcane FRP Amid Farmers' Protest | Details Here

New Delhi: Amid the farmers’ protest, which is escalating every day over the demands for the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSO), the Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the increase in fair remunerative price for sugarcane to Rs 340/quintal.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.