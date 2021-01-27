New Delhi: A day after the Republic Day farmer protest rally turned violent in the national capital, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for non-violence and for respecting peaceful protests. Addressing the media, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “As we say (in) many of these cases, I think it’s important to respect peaceful protests, freedom of assembly and non-violence.” Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, thousands of agitating farmers and farm unions held a tractor parade in several parts of the city which later turned violent after protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade and indulged in violence and vandalism, leaving 86 police personnel injured, the Delhi Police said. Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Meets Injured Cops, Delhi Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Farmer Leaders

A protester also died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble, added police. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Congress Calls Amit Shah 'Weakest Home Minister of India', Demands His Removal

The tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Scores of people were injured when the tractor protest by farmers protesting the new farm laws turned violent, clashing with police. The

Delhi Police has even registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers’ tractor parade. More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said.