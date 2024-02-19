Farmers Put Protest on Hold, Say Will Discuss Centre’s Proposals With Fellow Farmers, Take Opinions Of Experts

During the meeting with the agitating farmers, a panel of three Union ministers proposed the buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years.

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march, in Patiala district, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: After the fourth round of talks with the Centre ended, the agitating farmers leaders said they would put their protest on hold but will discuss proposals given by Centre with fellow farmers. They also said they will take the opinions of experts. Giving details, Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the talks were held on all issues including legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

Farmers to Discuss Centre’s proposal in Forums

The farmer leaders said they will discuss the government’s proposal in their forums over the next two days and thereafter, decide the future course of action.

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday evening over their demands, including a legal MSP guarantee, as thousands of protesting farmers were camping at the Punjab-Haryana border.

What Piyush Goyal Said on Meeting With Farmers

Speaking to the media after a more than four-hour long meeting which commenced at 8.15 pm, Goyal said the “innovative” and “out-of-the-box” idea came up during the discussions and the farmer leaders would decide on the government’s proposal by Monday morning.

“Cooperative societies like the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will enter into a contract with those farmers who grow ‘tur dal’, ‘urad dal’, ‘masoor dal’ or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years,” said Goyal.

“There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this,” he added.

It will save Punjab’s farming, improve the groundwater table, and save the land from getting barren which is already under stress, Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, said.

The farmers pointed out that they want to diversify into maize crops but want to avoid suffering losses when the prices drop below the MSP, said Goyal.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said discussions on issues like a law on MSP, the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and loan waivers were held.

On the Centre’s proposal, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We will discuss in our forums on February 19-20 and take the opinion of experts regarding it and accordingly take a decision.”

Discussion on Loan Waivers, Other Demands Pending

A discussion on loan waivers and other demands is pending and we hope that these will be resolved in the next two days, Pandher said, adding that the Delhi Chalo’ march is currently on hold, but will resume at 11 am on February 21 if all the issues are not resolved.

Talking about the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government regarding the farm sector, Goyal said from 2014 to 2024, the government procured crops worth Rs 18 lakh crore at MSP while between 2004 and 2014, crops worth only Rs 5.50 lakh crore were procured at the assured price.

On the possibility of another meeting with the farmers, Goyal said if they take a decision on Monday, the government will proceed to hold discussions on the same lines as he urged the farmers to call off their protest.

(With inputs from PTI)

