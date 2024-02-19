Home

Farmers Reject Government’s Proposal to Procure 5 Crops at MSP Over Next Five Years

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "...After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it."

'Delhi Chalo': Union Ministers, Farmer Leaders to Hold 4th Round of Talks Today

New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Monday rejected the Modi government’s proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the next five years. The farmers said that they will resume their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to the national capital from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on February 21.

#WATCH | Shambhu Border | Farmer leaders reject the Government’s proposal over MSP. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, “…After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government’s proposal…This is not on the… pic.twitter.com/W7FV6kIkIQ — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

