Lucknow: As the Yogi Adityanath government continues to stop Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress' Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday lead to five-member delegation to visit the violence-hit district in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media ahead of the Congress leaders' journey to Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi said, "Three of us will be going and Section 144 prevents a gathering of four or more people. We plan to go there."

Hitting out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said farmers' rights are being systematically robbed, which is why farmers protesting. "Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a union minister and his son is coming up in this incident (Lakhimpur Kheri). Yesterday, PM visited Lucknow but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It's a systematic attack on farmers," he said while addressing the media.

He further said that their work as opposition is to build pressure to force government action. “If we didn’t, then nothing would have happened in Hathras too.”

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being detained in Sitapur on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi said, “Yes, she has been detained, but this press conference is about the farmers.”