New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers will be peaceful and added that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi. He said that the farmers have been protesting peacefully and the 'chakka jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6. He also added that the farmers who are unable to join the protest will hold chakka jam at their respective places.

Earlier, Tikait had said that there will be a three-hour-long chakka jam on February 6 everywhere outside Delhi.

The development comes as farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Security tightened in Haryana: Looking at the security concerns, Haryana police has stepped up security measures in view of the protesting farmer unions’ call for a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday.

As per updates, the senior police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel.

The police commissioners and district police chiefs have also been asked to make all out efforts to liaise with local leaders of farmer organisations to ensure peaceful conduct of their proposed programme.

The protesters on Monday had announced that they would hold a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 and block national and state highways for three hours to protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

In the meantime, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has urged the peasant leaders to call off the chakka jam. Replying to a question on the issue in Gurugram on Thursday, Vij said, “Biggest problems in the world and even international issues are solved through dialogue”.