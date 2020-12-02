Farmers Protest Latest News: As the farmers protested for the seventh day in a row, the leaders of various farmer unions on Wednesday urged the Central government to convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the new farm laws. They also threatened to block other roads in Delhi and take more steps if it failed to do so. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Takes on BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Twitter, Reminds Him of Farm Protest

As the first round of talks with the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive, the government has called them again on Thursday for next round of talks. Ahead of the talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday on ways to dispel concerns over the new farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Seek Special Parliament Session to Revoke Farm Laws, Call For 'Burning of Effigies' Across India

With the number of protestors going up at Delhi’s border points, the apex body of transporters — All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities — extended support to the farmers and threatened to halt operations in northern India from December 8 if the Centre fails to address concerns of the farming community. Also Read - Punjab CM Had Several Chances to Stop Farm Bill But He Didn't Do So: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Leaders of around 35 farmer organisations held a meeting which was also attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at the Singhu border.

“The Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws. We will continue our agitation till these laws are repealed,” Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said.

In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

As per updates, Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

The protesting day also witnessed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal trading charges against each other over the AAP government’s notification of one of the three central farm laws.

Kejriwal accused Singh of playing “dirty politics” and suggested that he was under pressure from central agencies. But Singh trashed Kejriwal’s assertion that states are “helpless” against central legislation and said it was clear that the AAP leader did not even want to try to fight the “draconian” laws.

“Instead of meekly just notifying the central laws, Kejriwal could have tried to make some effort to counter them and protect the rights of the farmers,” the Punjab chief minister said.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is likely to join farmers on Thursday at the Singh Border where thousands have been protesting for the last seven days. Azad had joined protest being held at the Ghazipur Border near UP Gate.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is working towards finding a resolution to the grievances of the farmers. He said that he is pained to see old farmers and women protesting in the cold and amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farmer unions claim the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses. But the government says the system will continue and the laws will give farmers more options to sell their crops.

(With inputs from agencies)