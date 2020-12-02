Farmers Protest Latest News: As the ‘kisan andolan’(farmers protest) over new farms laws entered 7 day, a number of famer unions on Wednesday demanded a special Parliament session to address their issue and revoke the new farm laws. Addressing a press conference, they also called for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against the Central government. Also Read - Punjab CM Had Several Chances to Stop Farm Bill But He Didn't Do So: Delhi CM Kejriwal

“We call for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against the Modi government and corporate houses on December 5,” Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said. Also Read - Borders Sealed, Vegetable And Fruit Prices in Delhi See Sudden Spike This Week | Check Rates

He also stated that the union demands the Central government to call a special Parliament Session to repeal the farm laws. He further added that the agitation will continue till the three farm laws are repealed. Also Read - Twitter Flags BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya's Propaganda Vs Reality Tweet as 'Manipulated Media' | Read Here

“Will block other roads of Delhi if the Central government does not withdraw new three farm laws,” he added.

Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the government does not fulfill demands, then the farmer leaders will have to take more steps.

“We’ll burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra tomorrow and on 5th Dec in Gujarat to protest against Centre. Tomorrow is last chance for the government to take decision to repeal the laws otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall,” Pratibha Shinde, Lok Sangharsh Morcha, said.

On Wednesday, the number of protesting farmers swelled at Delhi border points as police stepped up security after thousands blocked key gateways into the national capital for the seventh day on the trot, leaving commuters to face a harrowing time.

The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur intensified leading to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with Uttar Pradesh.

The Chilla border on Noida link road was closed for traffic due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead, the traffic police tweeted.

The protestors at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws.

The protest against the new farm laws is set to continue as talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday after they rejected the government’s suggestion of a new committee to look into the issues raised by agitating farmers.