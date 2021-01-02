New Delhi: Thousands of farmers protesting near Delhi borders have threatened to hold a tractor rally – ‘Kisaan Parade’ in the national capital on Republic Day if the central government does not agree to their demand to repeal the contentious agricultural laws by then. “On January 23, we will hold marches towards Governors’ Houses in different States, and ‘tractor Kisan Parade’ will be held on January 26 in Delhi”, said Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal on Saturday. Also Read - Farmer Hangs Self at Delhi-Ghazipur Border, Leaves Suicide Note

"If our demands are not met till Jan 26, then farmers will hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in Delhi. We appeal to farmers from adjoining areas of national capital to be prepared and request every farmer family of the country to send a member to Delhi if possible", said Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Also Read - Farmers To Hold Tractor March on January 6 If Government Fails To Take Decision In Their Favour In Next Meeting