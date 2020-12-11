Farmers Protest Latest News: A day after threatening to intensify the agitation across the country, the famers on Friday said they will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. They also said will stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders & block Reliance/Adani toll plazas on December 14. However, they will not block the train services on the day of their nationwide protest. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Still Testing Over 70,000 A Day, Third Wave of COVID Waning, Says Satyendar Jain

“On December 12, we’ll block Delhi-Jaipur road. On December 14, we’ll stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders and block Reliance/Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing,” Balbir S Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief, said. Also Read - Fact Check: Has The Indian Army Being Called in to Deal With Farmers' Protest? Know The Truth

On 12th Dec, we'll block Delhi-Jaipur road. On 14th, we'll stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders & block Reliance/Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing: Balbir S Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief pic.twitter.com/GaqkIZ8OnO Also Read - Bharatiya Kisan Union Goes to Supreme Court Against 'Arbitrary' Farm Laws, Wants Them Scrapped — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Bhartiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene as a party in a pending plea challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Justice S A Bobde, on October 12, had issued a notice to the Centre by agreeing to test the validity of the laws on the pleas filed by RJD lawmaker from Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha and DMK Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, and one by Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress.

On the other hand, the BJP has made massive plans to counter the farmers protest at Singhu border. The BJP has decided to hold nationwide programmes, including ‘chaupals’ in rural areas, to highlight the benefits of three farm laws.

As per updates, the BJP is planning to hold 700 press briefings, 100 meetings across the country to make people aware about the farm laws. Press conferences and public programmes, will be held in most of the over 700 districts of the country in this regard.

The BJP has accused its rivals of misleading the farmers over the farm reforms and has alleged that opposition parties have been inciting them for selfish political interests.

Some farmer unions and opposition parties have claimed that these reforms are aimed at helping the corporate sector in capturing the agriculture market at the cost of farmers’ interests. The BJP has, however, asserted that these laws will give farmers more choice to sell their produce and rid them of middlemen.