Farmers To Block Trains, Intensify Protest On Day 3; Likely to Hold Talks With Centre Today | What We Know So Far

Farmers Protest: there Union ministers will meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh for another round of talks as the standoff between the protesters and police at the Punjab-Haryana border entered its third day,

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the meeting will with ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will take place at 5 pm Thursday.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: To intensify their protest further, the agitating farmers on Thursday said they will block trains on various routes to press forth their demands. The Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) is likely to block train routes from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday and the train services are likely to be affected on Bathinda/Barnala route, Ludhiana/Jakhal/Delhi route, Rajpura /Delhi route and Amritsar/Fatehgarh Sahib route.

Farmer-Centre Talks Likely Again Today

At Shambhu border point near Ambala, there was intermittent shelling Wednesday by security personnel at the Delhi Chalo’ protesters who are demanding minimum support price for their crops. Tear smoke was used whenever any group of farmers moved towards the barricades.

Tight Security at Delhi Borders

Security personnel faced stone-pelting from the protesters. A similar standoff continued at the at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana’s Jind district.

But the situation remained less volatile compared to Tuesday, when farmers tried to shift cement barriers at Shambhu with their tractors, attempting to push towards Delhi.

Farmer leaders claimed that over 100 protesters were injured on Tuesday, hit by rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Police said 24 of their own men were injured in the stone-pelting by protesters during the first day of the protest.

What Farmers Say on Meeting With Centre

It will be the third round of meetings between the farmer leaders and the Centre in Chandigarh after farm organisations announced their plan to march to Delhi. The two earlier meetings, held before the march began, remained inconclusive.

Know All About ‘Delhi Chalo’ March

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda too held discussions in Delhi on addressing the farmers’ issues, sources said. Singh is a former agriculture minister.

The Congress again indicated its support for the protest with party leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to a farmer injured in police action.

“Talked on phone with former soldier Gurmeet Singh ji who was seriously injured in police atrocities during the farmers’ movement,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi on social media.

“We are with you. Don’t worry,” Gandhi told the farmer in the conversation brought about by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

“You are fighting for what is important for the country. You earlier worked for the country and you are doing it now as well. ‘Shabash’ (Well done). Best of luck,” Gandhi told the farmer, while slamming the Narendra Modi government’s “dictatorial attitude”.

Traffic Jams Witnessed at Delhi Borders

Delhi-Sonipat traffic at Singhu and the movement of vehicles to Bahadurgarh through Tikri are suspended, an official said.

Security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed and drones used to keep an eye on the situation. People had to cross the Singhu border on foot Tuesday with buses from Delhi dropping them off much ahead of the Haryana border.

Back at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, protesters have arranged tankers for water to counter the irritation caused in the eyes due to tear smoke. They also flew kites, hoping this would interfere with the movement of a drone spotted again on Wednesday.

