Ludhiana: After arranging mega gatherings in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as many as 31 farmer unions are set to hold a mahapanchayat in Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday. Nearly one lakh people are expected to attend the event organised by agitating farmer leaders including Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s Dr Darshan Pal. The mahapanchayat will take place at the New Grain Market in Jagraon, where a stage has already been set up and all arrangements have been made. Also Read - Orders Must be Obeyed Immediately: Govt Mulls Arrest of Twitter Executives Over Non-compliance

Notably, this is the first mahapanchayat by farmer unions in Punjab. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a kisan panchayat and said his “small heart beats only for his billionaire friends” and promised that her party will scrap the farm laws if it comes to power. Also Read - As Agitation Against Farm Laws Intensifies, PM Modi Says Govt Respects Peasants, Calls Protest ‘Sacred’

The rally was the first in a series of farmers’ meetings planned by the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state where the opposition party is struggling to revive itself. Also Read - Farmers Announce 4-hour Nationwide 'Rail Roko' on Feb 18, No Toll Collection in Rajasthan From Feb 12

Previously, a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) functionary in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh had warned they would also approach the court and also hold a mahapanchayat if the Delhi Police does not take back its “arbitrary” notices against farm law protesters.

Large scale violence took place in Delhi on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers, who are camping at the national capital’s border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three new central agri-marketing laws. The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests.