New Delhi: The farmer unions on Thursday decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court after the Ghaziabad administration passed an order asking the protesters to vacate the agitation site by tonight. Reacting to the order, the protesting farmers said that even the Supreme Court has approved their peaceful protest, hence, this order is illegal.

According to updates, the order has been issued to farmers under CrPC Section 133, Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

1) Intensifying the protest at the Ghazipur border, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced hunger strike and said he won't even consume water. However, he said he will only take his village's water.

2) The development comes after the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the district administrations to get all the farmers protest site on the state’s borders with Delhi vacated.

3) The orders came two days after violence during the ‘Kisan Gantantra parade’ on the occasion of the Republic Day at several locations in the national capital.

4) The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border had been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

5) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait broke down at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur farmers protest site, alleging that the administration was trying to crush their movement.

6) Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR, said the farmers were ready to surrender peacefully but the BJP’s local MLAs have been called to beat the protesting farmers.”

7) Tikait also said that he will hang himself but he will not surrender now and urged the farmers to save their tents that have been in place since November 26 last year.

8) Meanwhile, the Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Road no 56, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic police has advised public to avoid NH 9 and NH 24 and take alternate route via Chilla, DND, Afsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

9) In a latest development, 2 more farmer unions — Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) — have ended their agitation against farm laws after a meeting with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

10) Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the action by Uttar Pradesh Police against protesting farmers at Ghazipur border and said, “Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns the action by Uttar Pradesh police in cutting off basic facilities for the protesting farmers at Ghazipur and its attempts to evict the farmers forcibly today. Leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Tajinder Virk and KK Ragesh resisted this police behaviour peacefully. RSS-BJP sponsored people came to Ghazipur site and leaders explained to the public to remain peaceful against the government connivance to sabotage the farmers’ struggle.”