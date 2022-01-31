New Delhi: Farmers will observe ‘Virodh Diwas’ or ‘Betrayal Day’ today demanding the Centre that it should fulfil its promise made to the farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Alleging betrayal by the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has announced a country-wide observance of ‘Betrayal Day’ on Monday over farm issues.Also Read - Budget Session Starts Today, Oppn Set to Corner Govt on Pegasus, Farmer Issues. Here's What to Expect

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the influential north Indian farmers’ union, claimed the over-a-year-long protest at Delhi’s borders was withdrawn on the basis of a letter of promises by the government on December 9 but those remain unfulfilled. Also Read - Delhi Cabinet Approves Compensation Of Rs 20,000 Per Acre To Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

“A nation-wide ‘Betrayal Day’ will be observed on January 31 because of government’s betrayal to farmers. The movement was suspended on the basis of a letter given by the government on December 9 but those promises have not been fulfilled, Tikait, whose BKU is a part of the SKM, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi | 'Virodh Diwas' will be observed on 31st January across the nation. Our demand is that the Centre should fulfil their promise on MSP made by them in Delhi. And also revoke cases against farmers registered during the year-long protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/08IsSdnlql — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

The protest on Delhi’s borders had started under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a farmers’ collective, in November 2020 over the main demands of withdrawal of three contentious farm laws that were introduced by the BJP-led Centre.

The farmers, who occupied key border points of Singhu , Tikri and Ghazipur for over a year, also demanded a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November 2021 announced that the contentious farm laws would be rolled back, leading to the protestors eventually vacating Delhi borders in December.

(With inputs from PTI)