New Delhi: Part of their earlier plan, the farmers will begin their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, subject to following all COVID protocols. Sources told news agency ANI that the Delhi government has granted them permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier, news agency PTI has reported that the Delhi Police has also granted permission to farmers to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The officials told PTI that the farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort. The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Delhi: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh visit Jantar Mantar where farmers are scheduled to hold a protest against three farm laws tomorrow Delhi Police says it has not given written permission to the farmers so far, to gather near the Parliament pic.twitter.com/y92vdLqyop — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

A day earlier, farmers’ unions said they will hold a ‘Kisan Parliament’ at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session and 200 protesters from the Singhu border will attend it every day from July 22.

After a meeting with Delhi Police officials on Tuesday, a farm union leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

Earlier, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka told PTI that every day from July 22, 200 farmers, wearing identification badges, will go to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border to hold the protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the stir against the central farm laws, had planned that around 200 farmers will protest outside Parliament every day from July 22 during the monsoon session.