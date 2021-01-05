New Delhi: A day after the seventh round of meeting of the farmer leaders with the government remained inconclusive, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday said that from tomorrow (Wednesday) protests will be deepened throughout the country and on January 7, a tractor march will also be held at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral. Also Read - Women Receive Training To Drive Tractors As Farmers Set To Take Out Rally Against Farm Bills on Republic Day

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "From tomorrow, for two weeks, 'Desh Jagran Abhiyan' will be started and protests will be deepened throughout the country." He added, "We have decided that on January 7, we will take out tractor march at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral. This will be a trailer for what lies ahead on January 26."

His announcement comes a day the talks between the Centre and farmers failed and the next round of talks has been decided on January 8.

Earlier in the day, the agitating farmer unions deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. The union leaders said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march from all protest sites to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 7.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yadav said the decision to defer the march was taken over forecast of bad weather condition on Wednesday.

The city has been receiving rains sporadically over the past three days. The unions said the agitation against the three agriculture laws will be intensified in the coming days.

Talking about their other proposed tractor march to Delhi on January 26, farmer leader Joginder Nain said, “We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come — at least one from a house. and a total of 11 women from a village.”