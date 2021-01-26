Farmers Tractor Rally Latest Updates: In the wake of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent in the national capital earlier in the day, it was reported that over 80 Delhi Police personnel were injured and 55 have been admitted to the Delhi’s LNJP Hospital with injuries while one of them is critical. According to reports, the cops sustained severe injuries during the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally today. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

Reacting to the violence, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi, said that legal action will definitely be taken against those who assaulted the police personnel during the farmers’ tractor rally today. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

After violence broke out, the Union Home Ministry deployed additional security forces to bring the situation under control. The decision was taken during a meeting of senior officials chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

“Additional companies of paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed in Delhi. These would be over and above 15 companies that were sent yesterday. Five companies were on standby today,” news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

83 Police personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers in Delhi today: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

In the meantime, the police said they have removed protesters who had entered the Red Fort after they deviated from their planned route on which the tractor parade was to be taken out.

The tractor rally meant to highlight farmers’ demands turned into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult — hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers’ two-month peaceful movement in tatters.

However, farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the protest at the national capital’s border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, distanced themselves from the protests that had taken such an unseemly turn and threatened to shift public sympathy from their movement.