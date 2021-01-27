New Delhi: A day after violence and mayhem rocked national capital over three farm laws, farmers protest that ran for almost two months peacefully, today split down the middle as All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leader VM Singh and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) called off protests. The two unions also questioned Rakesh Tikait and said they joined the protest from MSP and not hooliganism. “ I can’t carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest, VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.

“We came for MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took different route. It was shameful. We’ll have to see how to go ahead with those who want to break agitation” VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee further added. Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) said he too is withdrawing from the protest and is pained to see the violence in Delhi.

“I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and am ending our 58-day protest,” he told ANI.

However, Singh also said that the protest will continue until they get MSP guarantee. “The protest will continue until we get MSP guarantee but the protest will not go on in this form with me. We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up,” he said.