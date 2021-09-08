Karnal: After talks with the administration failed for the second day, the protesting farmers on Wednesday decided to continue their agitation at the mini secretariat in Karnal until their demands are met. Giving further details, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the officers are not ready to suspend SDM Ayush Sinha and lodge a case against him. He also added that the officers are getting directions from Chandigarh and hence the farmers decided to continue protest.Also Read - Karnal Mahapanchayat: Farmers Continue Sit-in Protest Outside Mini Secretariat

“The talks (with Karnal district administration) lasted for 3 hours but failed. Officers are not ready to suspend him (SDM Ayush Sinha) and lodge a case against him. The officers are getting directions from Chandigarh. So, we have decided to continue our protest here,” BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said. Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Protesting Farmers Camp Outside Govt Offices in Karnal After Talks With State Fail | 10 Points

He also added that the farmers from UP, Punjab, and other places will join the protest soon. “Along with our protests in Delhi, this agitation will also continue until our demands are met. Our demand is that the officer should be suspended. Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Talks With Karnal Officials Fail, Farmers to Decide Next Course of Action Soon

Talk (with Karnal district admin) lasted for 3 hours but failed. Officers are not ready to suspend him (SDM Ayush Sinha) & lodge a case against him. The officers are getting directions from Chandigarh. So we have decided to continue our protest here: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/QaBBcuREq2 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Farmers protesting in Haryana against the police lathicharge of August 28 said they might have to keep a permanent protest site in Karnal as talks with the state government remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday night, the farmers had pitched tents outside the government offices in Karnal as talks with the state on their demand for justice for victims of August 28 lathicharge failed. The police earlier used water cannons on the protesters.

The protesters’ main demand centres around IAS officer Ayush Sinha, the former sub-divisional magistrate of Karnal. He was transferred out as part of a larger bureaucratic shuffle.

The officer, whose suspension farmers’ union leaders are demanding, was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to “break heads” if the protesters crossed the line.

About 10 protesters were hurt in the clash with police as they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting. Their leaders also claimed that a farmer died later, an allegation rejected by the administration.

A number of farmers along with many leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) spent the night outside the main entrance of the mini-secretariat.