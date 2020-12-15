New Delhi: After holding a meeting with members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at Krishi Bhawan on Tuesday evening, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the farmers who met him have supported the three farm laws. Also Read - Exercise, Reading and 'Sewa': Farmers Crack Code of 'Protest Life' Miles From Home

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Tomar said, "The farmers who met me today have supported the three farm laws. They said that they are with the bills and the government. As some farmers are spreading misconception so they were also misled. When I spoke to them they clearly supported the bills."

The minister met the BKU members as the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three contentious farm laws entered Day 20 today with no signs of the two sides-farm unions and the Centre-reaching a common ground. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting at various border points of Delhi including Singhu and Tikri for over a fortnight demanding the repeal of three new farm laws of the Centre.

Earlier in the day, the agriculture minister said that the farmers have already started benefiting from the reforms introduced in the agriculture sector through the new laws brought by the Central government. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Agri-Food Processing summit organised by the Agrovision Foundation through virtual medium.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties for misleading the farmers over the three new agricultural laws. He also reiterated his government’s commitment towards the farmers and said that protecting their interests was its topmost priority. The PM was speaking at a host of virtual ceremonies of projects in the Kutch region from Dhordo city in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Modi said, “The present agricultural laws had been the demand of farmers since a long time. Even those who are in the opposition today were supporting these bills earlier when they were in power, but could never take a decision on them and pacified the farmers with false assurances. I once again repeatedly convey to my farmer brothers, that for each and every one of the farmers’ doubts, my government will stand with you. The interests of farmers has been the topmost priority of my government right from day one.”

“It is my government’s intent and honest effort to bring down the farmers agricultural production costs, provide better alternatives to them, increase their income and reduce their difficulties. I firmly believe that the thousands of farmers who have blessed the government all across the country, will reject all the misguidance provided to them,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi said it was his government’s intention to give freedom to the farmers, the freedom experienced by the dairy sector which is associated with agriculture.

(With Agency Inputs)