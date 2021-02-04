New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait On Thursday said that protesting farmers will serve water and food to the commuters stuck on roads during Chakka Jam agitation. While speaking to the media Rakesh Tikait said “There’ll be a three-hour-long ‘chakka jaam’ on 6th Feb. It won’t take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us.” Also Read - Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 5 in Sonipat And Jhajjar Districts

Reacting to Rihanna, Greta’s support to the Farmers’ protest, Rakesh Tikait said that there is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting the movement. “There is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting farmers’ movement, I don’t know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation. If Samyukta Kisan Morcha has thanked them, Kisan Union will do the same,” Rakesh Tikait added. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Takes Sarcastic Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Says 'It's In Her DNA To Be Toxic Or Abusive'

On Wednesday, in a show of strength by protesting farmers, Rakesh Tikait addressed a massive rally and warned the government it could find it difficult to stay on in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Speaks up on Farmers' Protest, Says We Briefly Discussed it in Team Meeting Ahead of 1st Test in Chennai

Just before Tikait was to begin his speech at the ”mahapanchayat” in Kandela village, the makeshift stage on which the farmer leaders had gathered collapsed under their weight. Nobody was reported hurt and Tikait went on to address the gathering. But the episode triggered a commotion and he and the event organisers had to repeatedly tell people to maintain calm.

Calling for a “wapsi” (withdrawal) of the new central laws, Tikait indirectly warned the Narendra Modi government that it could lose its “gaddi” (power) if the agitation continues.

“We have so far talked about “bill wapsi” (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for “gaddi wapsi” (removal from power)?” he said. He asked the Centre to repeal the three laws and frame a new one to assure continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

The BKU leader from Uttar Pradesh has been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border as part of a campaign by farmer unions against the central laws enacted in September.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are also massed at Tikri and Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border for two months. After violence on Republic Day, police barricaded these protest sites with cement barriers and spikes on the roads leading to them.

Criticising the restrictions, Tikait said, “When the king is scared, he secures the fortress.” He suggested that he would lay down on the nails embedded on the roads there so that others can cross them by stepping on him.

He said the Centre must talk with the farmer unions spearheading the agitation. The ”mahapanchayat” was attended by Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BKU leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal. Over 50 “khap” leaders were also present

Last week, a large number of farmers participated in a mahapanchayat in UP’s Muzaffarnagar in support of the BKU-led protest at Ghazipur.

Jind is often considered part of Haryana”s political heartland and the ””mahapanchayat”” was meant to muster support for the farmers’ agitation. It was organised by Sarva Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

Five resolutions were passed at the “mahapanchayat”. These urged the government to repeal the new laws, give a legal guarantee on the MSP, implement the Swaminathan Commission report, waive farm loans and release farmers arrested after the events in Delhi on January 26.