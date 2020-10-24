Farooq Abdullah Appointed Chairman of PAGD; Mehbooba Mufti to be Deputy
The amalgam leaders, who met at the residence of Mehbooba Mufti for the first time after its formation, adopted the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as its symbol.
Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was on Saturday unanimously chosen as the chairman of the recently-floated Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will be his deputy, the amalgam said.
Published Date: October 24, 2020 6:39 PM IST