Farooq Abdullah Attacked: Accused says, Wanted to kill J&K’s ex-CM for past 20 years

The accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, told the police that the weapon used by him was his licenced gun.

Srinagar: In the latest development in the Farooq Abdullah attack case, the man who attempted to shoot the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister at a wedding in Jammu claimed that he wanted to kill the 88-year-old National Conference (NC) chief and had been planning it for the past 20 years. However, the state police have not confirmed the claims made by the accused, dismissing any terror angle in the incident.

Who Is The Man Who Attempted To Shoot Farooq Abdullah?

The man, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal (63). He confessed to police that the gun used in the ‘attack’ was his personal licenced gun.

“I wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me,” he told the police official during the investigation.

As per preliminary investigation, Jamwal is the owner of few shops which are located in old Jammu. He survives on the rent earned from his shops. He told police that “Today, I got the opportunity, but Farooq Abdullah was lucky to survive.”

Accused Found In Drunken State

According to police, Jamwal was found in a drunken state and reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he tried to shoot Abdullah. The accused man was also thrashed by locals and National Conference (NC) workers at the venue after the failed shooting attempt.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV footage of the event showcases the accused man approaching the former J&K CM from behind and pointing his gun at him. However, before pulling the trigger, he was overpowered by the Abdullah’s security.

Notably, the incident took place at Hotel Royal Park which is located in the Greater Kailash locality on the outskirts of Jammu.

What Did Omar Abdullah Say?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Farooq Abdullah’s son, Omar Abdullah, stated that the attempt was blocked by the close protection team of the Z+ security

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM,” he wrote on X.

Deputy CM Calls Incident A Security Lapse

Deputy CM Choudhary described the incident as a “security lapse”.

“It is a very serious security lapse. When a former Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and an advisor are present at a function, and if a person can enter inside with a gun, then you can imagine what the security arrangements were like,” PTI quoted Choudhary as saying.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

