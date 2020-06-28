New Delhi: National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir is illegal and unconstitutional. He also went on to say that it is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - In a First, Hackers Target J&K; Attack Servers of State Power Development Department

"When we are saying that we are united against everything that they have done, which is illegal, unconstitutional, how do you think am I going to accept what is unconstitutional," Abdullah said.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates. Prior to the nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference president also batted for talks between India and China as well as India and Pakistan to address their concerns.

He said that whether India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is talk and the war is not a solution.

Abdullag, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was recently released from about eight-month-long detention after Article 370 was revoked in August last year, said the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a trial and the need of the hour was to stand united.

We are one, all united. Not united for the sake of elections or other things, but for a purpose, Abdullah stressed.