Farooq, Mehbooba Slam Centre’s Move To Reduce Tariff On US Apples, Threaten To Hit Streets

Apple Import From United States: Centre’s decision to reduce the tariff on apples imported from the United States has drawn strong criticism from two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the two political rivals from the now union territory on Tuesday raised the issue aggressively while talking to media.

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Lodge Strong Protest

Farooq Abdullah, the chief of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference while talking to ANI said, “When the concessions were announced during the G20, it wasn’t thought that what impact it would have on our economy. Not only J&K but it will also affect Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We grow apples which are our major economy, and walnuts too. To appease the US, they want to finish the local growers. I appeal to the Govt of India to not take a step that would increase the poverty that is already here and we get stuck in another crisis. If they don’t make it easy for the people, we will take to the street and protest.”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On Central Government’s decision to relax 20% customs duty on apples imported from the US, National Conference (NC) president and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah says, “When the concessions were announced during the G20, it wasn’t thought that… pic.twitter.com/vEhDJqv4z8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “I think it is a big joke by the Prime Minister. J&K has been going through a tough time for the last 30-40 years and the fruit industry is an industry which kept J&K alive all these years. To appease Biden, PM Modi has given him a gift that is covered in blood, toil, and tears of Kashmiris. I think this is being done deliberately. I think they have placed knives to the throats of people and apple-growers of J&K.”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On Centre’s decision to relax 20% customs duty on apples imported from the US, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “I think is a big joke by the Prime Minister…J&K has been going through a tough time for last 30-40 years and the fruit industry is an industry… pic.twitter.com/RW6Ie8CqiF — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

India-USA Agreements At World Trade Organization In June

Back in June this year, the USA and India agreed to end six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) including India’s go-ahead to reduce tariffs on certain American products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents. This information was shared via a United States Trade Representative statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress also launched an attack on the government’s move with special emphasis on Himachal Pradesh apple growers. Party leader Supriya Shrinate while addressing a press conference said, “There has been an estimated loss of Rs 10 thousand crore in Himachal Pradesh, where about 14% of the GDP comes from apple orchards. Today the people there need help, but PM Modi is doing injustice to more than 5 lakh apple farmers by reducing the import duty on Washington apples.”

#WATCH | Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, “…There has been an estimated loss of Rs 10 thousand crore in Himachal Pradesh, where about 14% of the GDP comes from apple orchards…Today the people there need help, but PM Modi is doing injustice to more than 5 lakh apple… pic.twitter.com/NXbJkXLSeh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

An additional 20 per cent duty was imposed on US apples in 2019 in response to US measure to increase tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products. There is no reduction on the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty on apples which is still applicable on all imported apples including those from the US at 50 per cent.

