New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah by three months, former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday slammed the Central government for taking such decision and stated the NC leader is more nationalist than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. He also went on to say that MODI stands for Man WhO Destroyed India.

“It is a pity that Farooq Abdullah’s custody has been extended by another 3 months. He is more of a nationalist than most, certainly more than the PM of India who is out to destroy our country. MODI stands for Man WhO Destroyed India,” he said in a tweet.

Apart from Yashwant Sinha, the other leaders who slammed the Centre over the move include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin.

Calling the move from the Centre ‘unconstitutional’, Mamata said that Farooq Abdullah detention under the Public Safety Act was very sad state of affairs.

“Farooq Abdullah detention under the Public Safety Act … this is a very sad state of affairs. In our democratic country, this is happening. These are unconstitutional steps,” Mamata said in a tweet.

DMK chief MK Stalin expressed anger over the Central government’s move and demanded immediate release of Farooq Abdullah.

“It is shameful to our democratic traditions and disrespectful to our Constitutional values that 82-year-old Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister, is being held under Public Safety Act without any basis. I demand his immediate release,” he said in a tweet.

The development comes after the NC leader’s detention was extended for three more months under Public Safety Act.

After the Centre revoked Article 370 on August 5, several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under detention.

Expressing discontent, Farooq Abdullah earlier this month had written a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over being kept under watch and said that he was not a ‘criminal’.