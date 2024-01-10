Farooq Abdullah Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Money Laundering Case

The agency's case is based on a 2018 chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo)

ED Summons Farooq Abdullah: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

It is being reported that the 86-year-old politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been called by the federal agency in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Farooq Abdullah, the MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in the case in 2022 which relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency’s case is based on a 2018 chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Farooq Abdullah.

The summon has asked Abdullah to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.

(With PTI inputs)

