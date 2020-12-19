New Delhi: Investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached properties of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

“The attached properties include three residential houses, one at Gupkar Road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg, & one at Bhatindi in Jammu); commercial buildings at posh Residency Road area of Srinagar,” the agency said in a statement. Also Read - Money Laundering Case: Cox and Kings Promoter Peter Kerkar Remanded to ED Custody Till Dec 3

