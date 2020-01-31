New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, the wife of a murder accused who was shot dead after taking over 20 children hostage last night in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, died on Friday after being beaten up by angry locals.

After being attacked, the woman had been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mohit Agarwal, IG (Kanpur Range) said, “The woman has succumbed to injuries, we are waiting for post mortem report, further details on the cause of death will only come out after the report.”

In a shocking development on Thursday, Subhash Batham, the murder accused, had taken 23 children hostage after taking them to his home on the pretext of his daughter’s birthday celebrations. He was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an operation that lasted around nine hours.

According to reports, the locals broke open the gates of the murder accused’s house using bricks and hammers, helping the police enter the house. In the exchange of fire that followed, while the hostage taker was killed, two policemen were also injured.

After the firing ended, angry locals too entered the house and attacked his wife which led to her death earlier today.

In a related development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of Rs 10 lakhs for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the operation. All personnel who took part in operation will be given a certificate of appreciation as well.