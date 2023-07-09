Home

Faruk Patel: The Man Who Founded Rs 2000 Crore Business Empire From Scratch | Read His Inspirational Story

Faruk Patel's inspiring journey,which has just begun!

New Delhi: Success is the accomplishment of certain goals you set in life and each person has different ways of achieving it. However, failure also has a significant impact on the path to success. Failure often allows the person to examine and ponder over what worked and what didn’t, even more than success can teach. Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel’s journey is one perfect example that promises to inspire people to follow their dreams and never to bog down by the difficulties and failures that would come their way while pursuing them.

Who is Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel?

Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel is the chairman and managing director of the Surat-based Seven companies under the Brand Name – KP Group, which includes two Public Listed Renewable Energy Companies.

Dr. Patel comes from a very humble background and is a native of Saladara Village in Bharuch. Born on March 24, 1972, Dr. Patel laid the foundation stone of KP Group with a capital of Rs. 1 lakh over 25 years ago. Faruk, whose father Mr. Gulam Ali Patel was a bus conductor, completed a diploma in textile engineering.

It was Dr. Patel’s visionary idea and untiring efforts that helped the Group to become multi-crore rupee business empire today, with the two listed entities alone – solar power developer KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd and wind energy projects developer KP Energy Ltd – having a market cap of over Rs. 165 crore.

Journey To Success:

Faruk, after completing a diploma in textile engineering, set up his first venture with the acronym KP in the year 1994.

The firm started with the business of construction contract, and later debut into mobile phone tower installation under the parent company KP Buildcon Pvt. Ltd.

Over the years, the firm executed hundreds of projects in 16 states, pan India.

In 2008, Faruk forayed into the renewable energy space, by setting up KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd (KPIGIL), a solar power business

In 2010, the firm stared KP EnergyLtd which dealt with followed by Wind Energy

KPIGIL owns more than 70 MW of solar power projects so far in Sudi, Bhimpura, and Tanchha villages of Bharuch, while developing another 36 MW projects which are under execution or in planning stages.

Faruk has set an ambitious target of developing 1,000 MW solar power projects by 2025.

Talking about his success mantra, Faruk told Business Standard, “I have always set high targets for myself, and have worked hard to achieve them, which compels me to think differently from others and take the road less travelled. I work as hard today as I used to, back then in 1994. Of course, there have been many ups and downs over the last 25 years, but these have only strengthened my resolve. My courage to resolve any issue stems from the belief of my team leaders and HOD when they bring any unsolved issue as a last resort to me. This gives me the belief that I am capable of solving any challenge in front of me. I believe if you have faith in God and keep working hard, success will be yours.”

