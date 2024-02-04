Home

News

‘Farzi’ Webseries Inspires Duo To Print, Circulate FAKE Currency Notes In Hyderabad; Here’s How They Were Caught

‘Farzi’ Webseries Inspires Duo To Print, Circulate FAKE Currency Notes In Hyderabad; Here’s How They Were Caught

Inspired by the web series Farzi, two people have been arrested for allegedly printing and circulating FAKE Currency notes in Hyderabad. Know how they were caught...

Farzi Inspires Duo To Fake Notes

New Delhi: Cinema and shows-web have the power to influence the people, negatively or positively. While sometimes, it inspires people to do good in life, unfortunately there are times, when people are influenced to commit crimes, based on the shows that they have seen. In a recent incident, two people in Hyderabad has been taken in police custody for allegedly printing and circulating fake Indian rupees inspired by the Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi web series ‘Farzi’. Know how these two people printed and circulated fake notes and how did they get caught…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.