Gurugram: A 25-year-old fashion designer on Tuesday allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the building she was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road. Giving details to PTI, police the deceased has been identified as Charu Khurana, a native of Karnal in Haryana. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Police said the deceased fashion designer had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half.

"Around 8 PM on Monday, the police received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead," police said.

Her family members reached Gurugram this morning. However, they did not blame anybody. “We did not recover a suicide note either. Her body was handed over the kin after post-mortem,” inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 police station, told PTI.

Police said, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but they are probing all angles.