Chandigarh: Amid rising uproar against the Ballabhgarh killing of a 21-year-old woman, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the case will be held in a fast-track court. The police have been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest, he said. Also Read - Faridabad Murder case: Accused Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody, Another Arrested

A B.Com final-year student, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district’s Ballabhgarh on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to the police. Also Read - Faridabad Murder Sparks Outrage: Both Accused Arrested, Haryana Govt Ensures Quick Probe

The victim had stepped out of college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into the car he had come in, the police had said.

“The trial of the Nikita murder case will be held in a fast-track court so that the case can be heard on a daily basis and the accused is punished soon. The Faridabad police has been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest,” Vij said in a tweet.

The police have arrested two men — Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan — in the case.

The victim’s family has claimed that Tausif had harassed her two years ago and pressured her to convert to Islam in order to marry him, which she had refused.

The victim’s family had lodged a police complaint against Tausif but withdrew it after his family members assured them that he would mend his ways.

However, Vij had on Wednesday claimed that the main accused is related to some Congress leaders in the state and it was due to pressure from them that the victim’s family had withdrawn the complaint against him.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe in the case on Wednesday and met the victim’s family members in Ballabhgarh.

The SIT will also probe the sequence of events leading up to the killing since 2018, Vij had said.

The victim’s family has demanded capital punishment for the main accused.

(With inputs from PTI)