  • Home
  • News
  • FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 - Check new rules for highway travel

FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 – Check new rules for highway travel

Only FASTag and UPI payments will be accepted at toll booths from April 10.

Published date india.com Published: April 6, 2026 8:02 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
fastag new rule
FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 - Check new rules for highway travel

FASTag Big Update: In a major development, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has made FASTag and UPI the only ways to pay toll tax. It means that commuters will not be able to make cash payments at toll booths. The decision has been taken to reduce commuters’ queues at the toll booths and eliminate the practice of flashing ID cards for fee exemption on national highways. The Road Ministry recently held a meeting with government departments and offices regarding ‘Exempted FASTags’ for eligible commuters. However, commuters can buy an annual FASTag pass, which allows them to cross 300 toll plazas without paying anything. The annual FASTag pass costs Rs 3,075. The Ministry issued the notification regarding the order on April 2. Commuters would need a FASTag linked to their banks and wallets, or they can make UPI payments at the toll plazas.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.