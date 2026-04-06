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FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 - Check new rules for highway travel

FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 – Check new rules for highway travel

Only FASTag and UPI payments will be accepted at toll booths from April 10.

FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 - Check new rules for highway travel

FASTag Big Update: In a major development, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has made FASTag and UPI the only ways to pay toll tax. It means that commuters will not be able to make cash payments at toll booths. The decision has been taken to reduce commuters’ queues at the toll booths and eliminate the practice of flashing ID cards for fee exemption on national highways. The Road Ministry recently held a meeting with government departments and offices regarding ‘Exempted FASTags’ for eligible commuters. However, commuters can buy an annual FASTag pass, which allows them to cross 300 toll plazas without paying anything. The annual FASTag pass costs Rs 3,075. The Ministry issued the notification regarding the order on April 2. Commuters would need a FASTag linked to their banks and wallets, or they can make UPI payments at the toll plazas.

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