New Delhi: FASTags are now mandatory from Monday, February 15 midnight or starting Tuesday, February 16 and any car or vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across India, the government said on Sunday.

All NH toll lanes to now be FASTag lanes:

FASTags are mandatory from Monday, February 15 midnight or starting Tuesday, February 16 and any car or vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll.

All lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways will now be declared as ‘FASTag lane of the fee plaza’ from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021, said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Enter toll lane without FASTag and pay double fee:

As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category.

FASTags to reduce waiting time, fuel consumption:

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

Vehicles under FASTag categories:

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

Category M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) introduced by the Government of India in October 2017 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. This measure was taken keeping in scrutiny several inconveniences for both individual drivers and the nation at large.

How to recharge FASTag?

If you have linked your FASTag card with your savings account or current account, there is no need to recharge it. In that case, you only need to ensure that your linked bank account possesses sufficient balance to make toll fee payments.

If you have linked the card with any prepaid digital wallet, you need to recharge it when your balance exhausts. There are several methods through which you can recharge your digital wallet, which includes – UPI, debit card, credit card, NEFT, Net Banking, etc.