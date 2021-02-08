New Delhi: The Government of India will make FASTag mandatory for all cars crossing any toll plaza across national highways in India from February 15. The FASTag would be a must Also Read - New Farm Laws Are in Farmers' Interests, Misgivings Should Be Dispelled, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The FASTags would be mandatory for paying at toll plazas and enable contactless as well as electronic payments for toll payments. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier mandated fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017. Notably, category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods. The Ministry in an official release clarified that the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rule stands in force as it is.

The FASTags have been issued by multiple banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and IDFC First Bank, to name a few.

What is FASTag?

A FASTag is a Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) enabled sticker that is attached to the windshield of the car, from the inside. The sticker has a barcode and is lined with the registration details of the vehicle. As the car drive though any toll plaza on any national highway in India, the FASTag readers installed overhead of the plaza will detect the RFID code, process it and the necessary toll amount will be deducted from the prepaid balance.

Advantages:

How To Buy FASTag:

FASTag can be bought from certain toll plazas across India. The buyer needs to carry identification as well as the vehicle registration documents. This is a mandatory KYC process. Or, and this could perhaps be simpler as well—you could buy one on Amazon.in or approach certain banks, including payments banks, for these FASTags. The banks that currently offer FASTags include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank as well as Paytm Payments Bank, to name a few.

Validity:

A FASTag is valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. The recharge that you do for the FASTag account does not have any validity and can remain active in the wallet for the entire duration of the FASTag validity.