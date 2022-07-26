Bhopal: This independence day, Indian wildlife will add another gem, the long lost animal- Cheetah. World’s fastest animal will soon be in the heart of India as India has decided to import them all the way from Africa. India has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with governments of Nambia and South Africa for the world’s first trans-continental cheetah translocation. Eight cheetahs will be brought to Kuno wildlife sanctuary in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, around 400km north of Bhopal, in the first lot. The announcement is likely to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Red Fort in his Independence Day speech, reported Times of India.Also Read - Indraprastha University Receives Record Number of Applications From Foreign Students

Why Will Cheetah Be Seen After 70 Years?

India had declared the animal extinct for the past 70 years. Now, the fastest animal will be imported from Nambia. "The memorandum of understanding [with Namibia] seeks to promote conservation and restoration of the cheetah in their former range from which the species went extinct," tweeted India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav last week, after signing the agreement in Delhi. However, experts are divided on the issue whether the animal species has been home to India since ages.

What Do Experts Say?

The topic is controversial among researchers. While a few experts suggest that Cheetahs were brought to India centuries ago from the African jungles, other researchers say that the Cheetahs, born and brought up in India, had a happy existence in this country.

Divyabhanusinh, an author and former Vice President of the Bombay Natural History Society and a member of the Cat Specialist Group, says, “Cheetahs can be seen in cave drawings made centuries back. Our ancient literature also describes Cheetahs in detail. Where is the question of Cheetahs coming from Africa. The author argues that it was only in the 20th century when Cheetahs became rare and extinct that the animal was brought here for the first time after 1918.

“After 1918, an Indian prince who wanted to hunt Cheetahs could not find Cheetahs and that’s when they started bringing Cheetahs from abroad, there were no Cheetah import records earlier to that. Research claims that one Cheetah was brought which lived in Alipur zoo in 1894 or 1892,” he said.

“In fact, when Tipu Sultan died, his cheetahs were sent from India to England, say records. (Medieval Indian emperor) Firozshah Tughlaq too had many Cheetahs, Akbar kept 1000 Cheetahs. So it’s impossible that this large number of Cheetahs were ever imported into India. However, this animal was brought in after 1918 by the Kolhapur and Bhavnagar princes.”

On the other hand, wildlife expert Dharmendna Khandal said, “Cheetah is an African animal and not an Asian breed. They are two different species. We have a law that exotic species cannot be shifted to India until and unless rules are amended. If an animal is captive we cannot make him eat. This is a legal limitation. Next comes its viability. If 50 Cheetahs are shifted to one place, only then they will be viable and presently we have no place where 50 Cheetahs can be kept. So this is another limitation. Further, as decided, they will have enclosures but there is no plan when they will come out. Thirdly, grassland for Cheetahs is not available and we have to cut jungles to create grassland which is again wrong.”

It seems we are unnecessarily investing our energy in the wrong area, he added.

How Will Cheetah Be Imported?

A plane carrying them may land at an IAF airstrip, reported ToI. The discussions are on to land the cheetahs directly at Kuno where they will be quarantined for 30 days, radio-collared and monitored. The cheetahs will be released in enclosures once they adapt to the area.

A team of cheetah donors from Namibia and South Africa had visited Kuno on June 15 to take stock of the preparations and were “very satisfied” with it.

Execution of the project was dragging because the Namibian government was dithering on signing the MoU. Without clearance by the Namibian government, the donors could not move to the next step. The Namibian government reportedly wanted India’s support against the global ban on ivory trade by Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

(With inputs from agencies)