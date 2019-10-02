This Navratri, leave your worries about observing fast while travelling by train as IRCTC will provide ‘vrat ka khana’ during your journey at select stations through e-Catering services. The facility has been provided as a part of IRCTC’s e-Catering menu during the Navratri festival, which has started on Sunday.

IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival. This facility has been introduced from September 29, 2019, and the menu comprises satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like Sabudana ki khichdi, Dry Makhane Sabudana Moongfali Namkeen, Aloo ki Tikki, Navratri Thali, Jeera Aloo, French Fries, Sabudana Vada, Falhari Chuda, Falhari Thali, Malai Barfi, Rasmalai, Milk Cake, Sadi Barfi, Lassi, Plain Curd etc.

“This year IRCTC, in a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, is offering ‘vrat ka khana’ as a part of its e-Catering menu,” the IRCTC statement said, adding that these special meals will be available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Stations offering Navratri Meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, H. Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahemadnagar. Passengers will be able to avail this service through pre-ordered on IRCTC’s e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or “Food-on-track” app.

Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience.

Bidding an adieu to the food woes all that one need now is to sit back, download the “Food-on-Track” app and select from a vast range of delectable fare and “Navratri Thali” while on a journey with Indian Railways!

Inputs from Sameer Dixit